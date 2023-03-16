One of the nearly 80 people charged with rioting in Atlantic City in 2020 has been convicted following a two-day trial.

Get our free mobile app

An Atlantic County jury convicted 50-year-old Darlene Garrison of third-degree receiving stolen property. They were deadlocked on a charge of fourth-degree rioting.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on May 31, 2020, during widespread rioting in the city, police were called to a report of a large group of people breaking into the Rent-A-Center store.

Police responded and found the defendant in her motor vehicle behind the store, with a large safe and television inside. Investigation confirmed that both items had been stolen from that location.

The jury found Garrison guilty of theft by possessing the safe and television and knowing each to be stolen.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21st. She faces a term ranging from probation to five years in state prison.

Approximately 80 people were charged in connection with the 2020 riot. Nearly all cases have been resolved with guilty pleas.