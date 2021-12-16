100 Young Lakewood Men All Have mysterious Illness: It’s Not COVID-19

When you learn about 100-plus young men all becoming sick at the same time - from the same area - the first thing you think about is that it must be COVID-19.

In this Lakewood, New Jersey illness cluster, 100-plus young men are all sick and presently at home … but, it is not COVID-19, according to The Lakewood Scoop, which first broke the news of this issue.

Their symptoms are similar to COVID-19, however, it appears that all 100-plus students have tested negative for COVID-19.

It begs the question, What is it then?

At this time, there is no definitive diagnosis.

More than 100 young men from various yeshivas from across the Lakewood area were home this week with a mysterious illness - we repeat, it's not COVID-19.

About 50 students from each Jewish school all have experienced fever, headache, weakness, and other symptoms.

It started last Thursday, December 9, 2021. All of the young men have been bedridden since becoming sick, according to The Lakewood Scoop.

SOURCE : The Lakewood Scoop.

