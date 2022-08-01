If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.

The ACPD says members of various groups have been posing as underage children on numerous social media sites. After having illicit conversations, those pretending to be children will then confront the people that they have been chatting with and notify police.

In each case, police are given screenshots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between those posing as children and the suspects.

Get our free mobile app

Following an investigation by detectives of the ACPD Criminal Investigations Section, the following people were arrested and criminally charged:

Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, NY

Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon

Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City

Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City

Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City

Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford, CT

Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, AL

Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City

Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal, NY

Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, PA

Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City

Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, NY

Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, FL

Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, PA

Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, SC

Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway

Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, NY

Each person has been charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.

All of the arrested individuals were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility with the exception of Yee, who was issued a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children