Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City last September that killed one man and injured another.

31-year-old Malik Galloway and 22-year-old Amari Rex, both of Atlantic City, and 30-year-old Laquan Rex from Atlanta, GA, were indicted by a grand jury in Atlantic County on Tuesday.

These charges stem from an investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department into the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Malae Johnson of Mays Landing and the shooting of Michael D’Arrigo in Atlantic City.

On Sunday, September 25th, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where Johnson was pronounced dead.

1000 block of Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Galloway was indicted on counts of,

First-degree murder

First-degree conspiracy to commit murder

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree certain persons not to have weapons

Laquan Rex was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Amari Rex was indicted on one count of third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution.

If convicted, Galloway faces life in prison without parole. Laquan Rex faces between 30 years to life while Amari Rex potentially faces three to five years behind bars.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

