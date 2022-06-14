Cops in Atlantic City are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a 24-year-old man.

The incident happened at around 11:50 late last Sunday night, June 12th, in the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Responding officers, who received a ShotSpotter alert, found a 24-year-old man from Atlantic City who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted via text message to tip411 (847411); begin the message with ACPD. All text messages are anonymous.

