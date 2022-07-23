Cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot early Saturday morning.

The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 2:40 AM on the 1400 block of Central Avenue.

Responding officers arrived and located a male that was shot and evidence of gunfire.

The victim, identified only as being 27 years old and from Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

