27-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Early Saturday Morning
Cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot early Saturday morning.
The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 2:40 AM on the 1400 block of Central Avenue.
Responding officers arrived and located a male that was shot and evidence of gunfire.
The victim, identified only as being 27 years old and from Atlantic City, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.
