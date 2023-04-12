Three people were injured, including one seriously, in a head-on crash in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 9:45 on English Creek Ave. in the area of William Ave.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says a 2018 Nissan Kick being driven by 27-year-old Whitney Hanna of Ocean City was traveling south on English Creek Ave. when it crossed the center of the road and went into oncoming traffic.

As the vehicle crossed the center line, police say it hit a 2016 Ford Edge head-on that was being driven by 20-year-old Kivanna Whaley of Mays Landing.

Hanna sustained serious injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Campus for treatment.

Get our free mobile app

Whaley and her passenger were transported by Egg Harbor Township EMS to Shore Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic on English Creek Ave. was detoured for about two hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Police say summonses are pending once the investigation is completed.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey