One of the hardest parts about coming to the Jersey Shore for vacation is finding an affordable place to stay. Hotel prices can be very expensive on the weekends and the closer to the beach you are, the more money you can expect to pay.

However, with Airbnb being a big option now, you can find a place to stay with a group of friends and other couples at a more affordable price.

The website www.territorysupply.com listed the 10 Best & Most Unique Airbnb Rentals in New Jersey, with three locations from our area making the list.

First up in Atlantic City, we have a condo on the 26th floor of the Atlantic Palace suites, that features amazing views of the Atlantic ocean.

The place gets 4.78 stars out of five with one review from Patrick saying:

The views are 10/10 with a very short walk to the beach. Parking was very convenient and Roosevelts communication was great. I will definitely try to book this place again next time I travel to Atlantic City.

The article states that this place can be had from $88 per night, much better than a night at the casino.

Next up on the list is a place that sleeps four in Galloway Twp., which is described as a secluded house with a modern style and is designed with romance in mind and a large private lagoon front deck with hanging chairs.

The place gets 4.8 reviews including this one in May from Danielle.

This place was honestly so beautiful! We will certainly be back. Was really cool to walk in and music was playing as well when we checked in. Would certainly recommend this place ! Not one complaint!

The article states that this place can be had from $169 per night, and you can be to Atlantic City in about 15 mins.

The next place takes us down to Cape May Point, where you'll stay in one of the most scenic locations in the entire state. The place sleeps five and can be had starting at $300 per night.

It gets 4.86 stars out of five, including this one from Nora in May:

We loved the stay, and valued all the extra touches. The house was beautiful, clean and wonderfully located, just steps away from the beach.

This place is steps away from the beach and has a very large backyard with a fire pit.

The three places give you a bit of everything south jersey offers, the casinos, beaches, boardwalk, the ocean, and more!