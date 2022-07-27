3 South Jersey Restaurants Win 2022 Diners Choice Awards

Three South Jersey restaurants are celebrating being included in New Jersey Monthly magazine's 39th annual "Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll, presented by New Brunswick Performing Arts Center."

The winning restaurants received the most votes in the South Jersey region among New Jersey Monthly readers. The three restaurants, all in Cape May County, include one from the city of Cape May and two from Wildwood.

410 Bank Street, a Cape May favorite since 1984, offers classical French and New Orleans-inspired cooking in a Victorian coach house on a beautiful street in Cape May.

This award must be old hat by now for 410 Bank Street, because this is their 7th consecutive award from New Jersey Monthly, having won in the Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll every year since 2016.

410 Bank Street is a BYO that also features wines from Cape May Wineries.

Tara Kitchen Wildwood is in its fourth summer at 5209 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. Chef Aneesa Waheed’s Moroccan flavors first became a hit with diners in the upstate New York locations of Tara Kitchen restaurants in Troy, Schenectady, and Guilderland, before entering the Wildwoods summer market.

One popular entree at Tara Kitchen features lamb accented with honey, prunes, almonds, and harissa.

Chef Aneesa has also made a splash on Food Network shows over the last few years, including Beat Bobby Flay, Kitchen Crash, and Guy Fieri’s Grocery Games. She also sells her own Tara Kitchen’s line of distinctive jarred sauces online at tarakitchen.com.

Santorini, run by the owner of Philadelphia's popular Philadelphia taco spot Tacodelphia, opened last summer at 517 West Rio Grande Ave, formally the Backfin Blues Bar & Grill, and is a nice year-round addition to the Wildwoods.

Restaurateur Florian Furxhiu is getting rave reviews at Santorini by mixing authentic Greek and Italian dishes with locally sourced ingredients. Santorini also took the prize for Best New Restaurant in South Jersey in the New Jersey Monthly reader's poll.

See photos of all three South Jersey restaurants included in New Jersey Monthly magazine's 39th annual Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll.

3 South Jersey Restaurants Win 2022 Diners Choice Awards

Amazing South Jersey Restaurants You've Seen Featured on TV