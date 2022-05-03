Sometimes life is so hectic that you don't even realize all of the changes that have happened right in front of your eyes.

Not that long ago, you could buy a new TV at HH Gregg in Mays Landing, drive across the Beesley's Point Bridge, run into Genaurdi's for something to eat, or even easily get gas on your way in to or out of Ocean City.

Thanks to Google Maps, we can easily take a trip back in time and look at all of the rather drastic changes that have happened here in South Jersey since about 2008.

And the one thing that you will appreciate is how much better digital photography has become over the years.

33 Photos Show Just How Drastically Southern NJ Has Changed in 15 Years Here are 33 pictures of some drastic changes that have happened in South Jersey over the past 15 years.