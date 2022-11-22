50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable

Have you ever thought about adopting a child? I have, but I never acted on it.

Why? First, because I didn't think I was at the right place in my life to take on such a big commitment, but, mostly because I was scared of it. Scared that I wouldn't be good at it, that I wouldn't be able to do all things to make my adoptive child's life a better place.

Then I had kids of my own and got caught up in raising and loving them and the idea of adopting seemed even less realistic because of the time constraints of already being a parent.

But, really, that was probably just another excuse.

Adopting isn't for everyone and maybe I am just not cut out to be an adoptive parent. Or, perhaps I still haven't come to the right time in my life to adopt.

I do know that there are so many wonderful kids who really need good adoptive parents.

Especially, older kids.

Statistics from the NJ Dept. of Child Welfare show that the average age of New Jersey’s adopted children was about 5.8 years. For kids aged 9 and older, the likelihood of ever being adopted drops significantly. And New Jersey teens hoping to be adopted have little chance of ever having a family they can think of as their own.

I wanted to show what some of those kids, especially older kids in New Jersey, look like and give a little information about their lives.

Not necessarily to make you feel guilty for not adopting one of them, but to help us both realize they these kids are real people who could really use a break in life.

Here are 50 amazing New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!

