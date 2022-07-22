A man from Burlington County will be spending the next decade behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking organization.

On Wednesday, 65-year-old Herbert Mays of Willingboro, who had pleaded guilty to drug-related charges, was sentenced to 120 months for conspiring to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout Burlington County, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Eighteen other members of this drug trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty with charges against two people still pending.

Between July 2019 and September 2019, Mays, his codefendants and others engaged in a narcotics conspiracy that operated primarily in municipalities throughout Burlington County – including Willingboro, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Bordentown Township, and Edgewater Park – and which sought to profit from the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine. Law enforcement officials learned that defendants obtained regular supplies of cocaine from co-conspirators in the Philadelphia area and elsewhere and then redistributed that cocaine, portions of which defendants converted into crack cocaine, for profit, to other conspirators, distributors, sub-dealers, and end users throughout Burlington County and elsewhere. Law enforcement officials intercepted numerous communications by and between the conspirators regarding such issues as cocaine and crack cocaine quality and availability, pricing, packaging, quantity, and customer satisfaction.

In addition to the prison term, Mays was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

