Vineland Public Schools will move to all-virtual learning beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 4th after a large number of staff and facility tested COVID positive.

Alfonso Q. Llano Jr., Superintendent of the Vineland Public Schools made the announcement Monday evening, saying the Vineland Public School community had been hard hit with a significant number of essential staff needing to quarantine or isolate due to COVID cases and close contacts.

Close to 100 staff members in the Vineland school district have either tested positive, are quarantining, or need to quarantine because of close contact with an infected person. Somewhat shockingly, these numbers are from the only the last two days of staff reporting.

Specifically, 76 staff members are covid positive, and an additional 19 staff members are on quarantine. These numbers represent the last two days of reporting for Vineland. Substitute coverage is limited.

Superintendent Alfonso Llano says the district plans to provide virtual learning for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 4th, and then reaccess if it is possible to return to the classroom on Wednesday, Jan. 5th.

On Wednesday, we anticipate some relief as staff members complete isolation or quarantine in time for the district's reopening. If necessary, the number of days VPS remains virtual beyond Tuesday may be amended, depending on staffing levels.

Vineland Public schools were closed on Monday, Jan 3 because of the snowstorm impacting South jersey.

