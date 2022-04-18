Absecon’s Hi-Point Pub Loses Liquor License Indefinitely

The Hi Point Pub, the restaurant and bar that has been a landmark on the corner of the White Horse Pike and Shore Road in Absecon for 61 years has lost its liquor license indefinitely for a number of serious violations, with the NJ Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control calling the establishment a nuisance to the community.

According to court documents released to Townsquare Media through the Freedom of Information Act, Hi Point Pub is accused of allowing brawls or acts of violence, an assault, having an unconscious patron in the bar, overserving, underage drinking, and for fights on the property involving security personnel for Hi Point who were criminally disqualified from holding those positions.

Also, there were two patron fatalities: one when an individual, after drinking at Hi Point, was struck and killed as a pedestrian by an automobile while crossing the road in front of Hi Point. The other was an individual who had been drinking at Hi Point and then, when driving, struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

In a report dictating the alleged offenses, the Director of the NJ ABC James Graziano says, "to use broad strokes, the Division alleges that Hi Point is operated in such a reckless and irresponsible way that the business presents a substantial and ongoing threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the people of New Jersey..."

A critical point for the Division is that a number of incidents have just occurred. As recently as March 4, 2022, an underage, 18-year-old girl was served alcohol at Hi Point and then charged with a DWI. The next day, on March 5, 2022, a woman coming from drinking at High Point crashed her vehicle at 3:30 a.m. into a New Jersey Transit bus sign. Her blood-alcohol content was 0.17%. On March 7, 2022, a fight between two females took place within the licensed establishment and then continued out into the parking lot, with approximately fifteen people eventually involved. Security personnel can be seen on video striking patrons; both of these men, it was later determined, were criminally disqualified from even serving in that capacity. On March 8, 2022, a woman consumed several shots of alcohol and is seen visibly staggering to and from her chair. Subsequently, she was pulled over in her automobile by the Absecon Police Department. (The Division’s investigation of this incident is ongoing.) And on March 14, 2022, the Division received information on a fatal motor-vehicle accident involving an intoxicated patron of Hi Point (this accident occurred on July 12, 2021). Video evidence suggests that the male patron was served eight beers over an approximately two-hour period. He left the licensed premises and attempted to walk across a six-lane highway; he was struck and killed by an automobile. (This incident is under continuing investigation by the Division.)

Following the hearing before the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control on April 12, Director James B. Graziano ordered that the license held by Hi Point Pub be indefinitely suspended pending the adjudication of charges filed against the licensee.

