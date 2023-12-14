Any parent will be the first to admit that they wish the holiday magic would continue forever. Sure, it's a lot of work to prepare for the holidays when children are involved, but most people will tell you that it's the look of wonder in their eyes on Christmas morning that makes it all worth it.

The most precious years a family has are when the children are anxious to see what Saint Nick brings them on Christmas morning. Once that magic is gone, the holidays are never the same.

That's why most parents will do everything in their power to make the holidays as special for their children as possible while they're still young enough to enjoy it.

Unfortunately for kids here in the Garden State, that magic stops a lot sooner than it does for most kids in the United States.

According to a new survey released by the folks at BetCarolina.com, New Jersey's kids are the 10th earliest to quit believing in Santa Claus.

Most kids figure everything out by the time they're nine or ten. Here in the Garden State, however, children are beginning to piece everything together by the time they're 8 and a half.

That broke my heart hearing that news. That means there are two more Christmases that parents are gypped out of. You can't help but feel bad for them.

The state in which kids find out the earliest? Oregon. Kids in Oregon state are figuring it out as young as 7. That's way too young for the Christmas magic to be killed, in my opinion. I don't know what's going on over there in Oregon, but my heart goes out to those parents.

To check out the full survey for yourself to see when kids stop believing all over the country, click HERE.

Source: BetCarolina.com

