Atlantic City Mayor Small Steps Up Big To Keep Skate Zone Open

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has toured the Atlantic City Skate Zone.

Mayor Small has released the following statement. It is great news for the many parents and thousands of Hockey/Skating fans and participants.

The City of Atlantic City released the following statement tonight on the Atlantic City Skate Zone:

“Mayor Small and Administration officials conducted a walkthrough of the Atlantic City Skate Zone facility this evening. After discussions with the CRDA and Comcast, the City of Atlantic City will continue to temporarily operate the facility as an ice skating rink through April 2023.”

A petition featuring more than 6,000 signatures, along with many enthusiasts carrying themselves in a very professional manner enabled this favorable result to be possible.

Mayor Small and Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt did everything within their power to keep the Atlantic City Skate Zone open.

Tibbitt is very knowledgeable in the sport of hockey and possesses great experience in skating rink operations.

Tibbitt’s role in this successful result was a substantial one.

Small added, “The building is in need of serious repairs and we look forward to ensuring those repairs are made. The City continues to work on identifying the best possible long-term use for this facility while also keeping the interest and needs of Atlantic City residents in mind,” concluded Small.

The hockey and skating communities have been given a more than one year new “lease on their ice skating rink lives.”

This is a great victory for the power of positive citizen activism, coupled with a receptive Mayor and Council President, who were willing to step up and make this result happen.

