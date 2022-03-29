An Atlantic City Police Officer likely saved a man's life this past weekend after the victim was stabbed in the chest and collapsed.

Officials say around 5:15 last Saturday evening, "Officer Joseph Kelly Jr., [with the Atlantic City Police Department] while on routine patrol, observed a male collapse in the street in the area of Hummock Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officer Kelly Jr. quickly learned that the 23-year old male from Atlantic City had suffered a stab wound to his chest and was bleeding heavily."

The ACPD says the officer rendered lifesaving medical aid by applying a chest seal to a puncture wound.

While the victim was being treated, additional officers responded to the 1700 block of Logan Avenue, which is where the stabbing allegedly took place.

Get our free mobile app

There, cops found several people inside of a home, who all exited. One of the individuals, identified as 47-year-old Karahn Hinson of Atlantic City, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident.

The unidentified victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a life-threatening stab wound.

Hinson has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not possess a weapon. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Grab Dinner in AC! Check Out These 20 Fantastic Atlantic City, NJ Restaurants