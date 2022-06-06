Cops in Atlantic City say an altercation on the Boardwalk this past weekend ended with a Vineland man being arrested for having a loaded ghost gun.

The incident, according to police, involved two groups of people at California Avenue around 4 AM Saturday.

During the altercation, Surveillance Center personnel observed a male in one of the groups brandish a handgun and point it in the direction of the other group.

The two groups separated without anyone being injured. Officials were able to track the one group that the armed man was a part of down to Arkansas Avenue.

Several officers stopped the group near Arkansas and Pacific Avenues and they found 22-year-old Jahlil Walker of Vineland, "in possession of a loaded handgun fitted with a high capacity magazine and various pills."

He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers determined the handgun was a "ghost gun" that lacked a serial number, which makes it difficult to trace.

Walker was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of CDS. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

