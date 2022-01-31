Two people from Atlantic City are in trouble with the law after police executed a search warrant at a home last Friday.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers raided a home in the 1500 block of Caspian Place and,

"Inside the residence detectives recovered nearly 1800 individual wax folds of heroin packaged for street sale. Detectives also recovered items used for the packaging and preparation of illegal narcotics along with $2,440.00 in US currency, believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotics sales."

Authorities say the search warrant was the result of a month-long narcotics investigation.

29-year-old Elijah Harrison and 29-year-old Dyshira Bobo, both of Atlantic City, have each been charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of CDS within 1000 feet of a school zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia, money laundering, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Harrison was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Bobo was issued a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

