Atlantic City, NJ, PD Promotes 20 from Class II to Police Officer
Hard work and determination have paid off for twenty Class II officers in Atlantic City who have been elevated to the position of police officer.
According to the ACPD, the new officers will be immediately assigned to the operations division.
"These 20 young men and women are a welcome addition to the Atlantic City Police Department. I am confident they will have impactful, meaningful and rewarding careers here in our great City," said Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos in a press release.
Mayor Marty Small, Sr., administered the oath of office during a ceremony Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The newest police officers in the World's Play Ground are,
- Saroar Hossain
- Henderson Cedano
- Zayon Pitts
- Marquez Jones
- Jonathan Revolus
- John Bell
- Santino Barbarese
- Gretchel Vila
- Jennifer Sanchez
- Atiqul Islam
- Kenlyn Johnson
- Keith Jordan
- Nickolas Cardani
- Julian Cuellar
- Anthony Nastasi
- Franklin Plasencia
- Louis Scarlata
- Bryan Victoria-Garcia
- Tyke White
- Taylor Brooks
