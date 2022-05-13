Hard work and determination have paid off for twenty Class II officers in Atlantic City who have been elevated to the position of police officer.

According to the ACPD, the new officers will be immediately assigned to the operations division.

"These 20 young men and women are a welcome addition to the Atlantic City Police Department. I am confident they will have impactful, meaningful and rewarding careers here in our great City," said Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos in a press release.

Mayor Marty Small, Sr., administered the oath of office during a ceremony Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The newest police officers in the World's Play Ground are,

Saroar Hossain

Henderson Cedano

Zayon Pitts

Marquez Jones

Jonathan Revolus

John Bell

Santino Barbarese

Gretchel Vila

Jennifer Sanchez

Atiqul Islam

Kenlyn Johnson

Keith Jordan

Nickolas Cardani

Julian Cuellar

Anthony Nastasi

Franklin Plasencia

Louis Scarlata

Bryan Victoria-Garcia

Tyke White

Taylor Brooks

