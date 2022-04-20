Cops in Atlantic City say a man from North Jersey is facing charges after allegedly luring three children into his vehicle.

The incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened last Friday afternoon around 1:15 in the area of Connecticut and Arctic Avenues.

Officers were called to the area, "for a report of a man luring three teenagers into his car."

The man, identified as 51-year-old Yusuflaki Johnson of East Orange, "offered to drive the three teens to a youth program."

Once in the vehicle, Johnson drove around the area eventually stopping. He attempted to get one of the juveniles to follow him to a secluded area.

Before walking away, the three juveniles were able to take pictures of Johnson and his vehicle.

Later that day, an ACPD officer located Johnson driving around on North Maine Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Johnson was charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle and he was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

