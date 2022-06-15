Atlantic City Police Looking for Sunday’s Shooter of City Man

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying the person who shot a 24-year-old city man on Sunday, June 12.

According to a Facebook post from Atlantic City Police, officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert at 11:51 am on Sunday found a 24-year-old man who had been shot several times on the 3300 block of Fairmount Avenue.

**NEWS ALERT** One Man Wounded in Shooting

For Immediate Release: June 14, 2022 On June 12, 2022 at 11:51 PM, patrol... Posted by Atlantic City Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

No shooter was identified at the time and police are hoping you may e able to help with this investigation.

If you have any knowledge of Sunday's shooting, call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

