An Atlantic City Police Officer working a traffic detail is being credited with taking a teenager who has been charged with attempted murder off of the streets.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on Wednesday, Ofc. Latray Butcher was working a fixed traffic post at Texas and Atlantic Avenues when he saw 19-year-old Wesley Briscoe of Atlantic City walking eastbound on Atlantic.

With assistance from Surveillance Center personnel, Briscoe was tracked to the first block of South Missouri Avenue where he was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

According to the ACPD, officers responded to the Boardwalk at Montpelier Avenue during the early morning hours of July 9th for a report of shooting. From that scene, a male victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Briscoe has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children