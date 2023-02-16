Be Aware! NJ Woman Followed Home From ATM, Robbed at Gunpoint
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was robbed at gunpoint after a man followed her home from an ATM Tuesday night.
The 26-year-old woman told police in Washington Township that she stopped at a TD Bank branch in Glassboro after work at about 9:00.
The victim said that she observed the pictured black Dodge Charger sitting in the drive-through line next to her vehicle. The victim made a transaction and left the bank. When the victim arrived home she began approaching her house and noticed the same black [C]harger parked in the street.
Police say the woman was approached by a heavy-set black male, aged 30 to 40, wearing black pants and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.
The male was holding what she believed to be a small black Glock handgun at her and subsequently demanded her purse before entering the passenger side of the [C]harger and fleeing the area.
That Charger was spotted on Route 42 by the Turnersville Walmart but when officers attempted to stop it, it fled at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robert Durham with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330.