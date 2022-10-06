Blake Shelton Launches New Clothing Line With Lands’ End

Blake Shelton has news for fans: He's officially a "fashion designer." The country singer-songwriter has launched a brand new clothing line with Lands' End called When You Know.

The line is available now, and in a spot shared via Adweek, Shelton describes the collection as "fashion for folks who want to look good and feel comfortable no matter where they are or what they're doing."

He also pokes fun at himself as a guy who wears "pretty much the same thing every day," but, as Shelton says in the spot, that's the point of the new clothing line.

Get our free mobile app

"We wanted to make some clothes that you're gonna want to wear again and again and again," he says.

Shelton continues, saying the line is perfect for "every shape and size" and is comfortable for "working, lounging and just enjoying life."

Shelton's line offers men's wear, including flannel shirts, denim jeans and jackets, sweaters and more, but it also extends to women's wear, kids, home goods, accessories and footwear. Matt Tainor, Lands’ End SVP of brand creative and marketing, told Adweek that Shelton is a "natural fit" for the clothing company.

“When you look at the pieces in the collection, it’s the perfect mix of Lands’ End’s versatile and stylish silhouettes outfitted in patterns that are inspired by what’s close to Blake’s heart, whether it’s a six-string guitar plaid or a graphic T-shirt with his dog, Betty," he shares.

The new clothing collection is not Shelton's first foray into the fashion business, as he previously released a collection with Macy's. Other stars who have gotten involved in the fashion industry include Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and more.

The project adds to the singer's already busy lineup of ventures, which also includes his job as a coach on NBC's The Voice.