Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani’s Birthday: ‘Love You So Freaking Much’

Blake Shelton celebrated a special day on Monday (Oct. 3): The birthday of his wife, Gwen Stefani. The country superstar marked the occasion with a sweet post showing how much he loves Stefani.

Shelton shared the wish on social media with a photo of the two of them holding hands backstage at a show. He also wrote an enthusiastic and romantic caption to celebrate Stefani's 53rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!"

Shelton and Stefani wed in July of 2021, but they have been in the spotlight as a couple for much longer. They began dating in late 2015, and on a birthday episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Stefani looked back on the early days of their relationship. Specifically, she remembered the night the two of them made their red carpet debut, saying she still "melts" when she sees the photos.

The couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and although they are a real-life couple, they often serve as competitors on the show. Stefani has joined as a coach on seasons 7, 9, 12, 17 and 19, and she has a place in the coaching chair yet again on Season 22, which is airing now on NBC.

Shelton is also busy on the current season of The Voice. He has served as a coach on every season of the show. The singer also recently announced his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which kicks off in February, as well as clothing line partnership with Lands' End.