Blake Shelton was among the many country stars closing out 2021 in Music City on New Year's Eve, performing his current single, "Come Back as a Country Boy," during New Year's Eve Live! Nashville's Big Bash.

Hitting the stage from his own downtown Nashville bar, Ole Red, Shelton performed a rousing version of his rock-driven, fired-up single. A packed crowd sang along from the sidelines, many of whom were wearing New Year's themed getup and accessories.

The singer was one of a massive array of country stars who performed as part of Nashville's Big Bash, in a lineup also including Dierks Bentley, Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Darius Rucker and many more. It was the 2021 iteration of the city's annual New Year's Eve party — a free concert at the city's Bicentennial Capitol Mall, which this year also aired as a five-hour television special on CBS.

The fun kicked off on New Year's Eve (De. 31) at 8PM CT, delivering a packed lineup of hits and surprises leading up to the new year. Luke Bryan covered Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" as part of his performance from his own Lower Broadway bar, 32 Bridge; Meanwhile, Chris Janson led a Hank Williams, Jr. tribute performance with contributions from Riley Green and Jon Pardi.

The evening also featured a cover performance of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" from headliner Dierks Bentley and Ingrid Andress, plus Carly Pearce's rendition of a Shania Twain classic, "Any Man of Mine."

In case you missed it, New Year's Eve Live! Nashville's Big Bash is available to stream now on Paramount+.