Cakes No More: Decades-old Bakery in NJ Going Out of Business

Birthday cake - Photo by shraga kopstein on Unsplash

A four-decade-old bakery in South Jersey has announced that they are getting ready to make their last cake.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Randolph's Bakery, with locations in Marlton and Maple Shade, will be shutting down within the next several days.

"We appreciate the support from all of you and have enjoyed being a part of your family gatherings and celebrations over the years," reads a social media post.

Randolph's Bakery in Maple Shade NJ - Photo: Google Maps
And judging by the over 500 comments posted to that message on Facebook, Randolph's will be missed.

Entering Randolph’s Bakery means you’re surrounded by a vast collection of breakfast pastries, festive cakes, bread and rolls, savory pies, and our donuts. We’ve been filling our shop with these treats since 1982.

Randolph's specialized in amazing cakes, gourmet cupcakes, incredible donuts, danish, rolls, and more.

Randolph's Bakery is set to close on Sunday, June 19th.

