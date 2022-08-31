A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City.

Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison.

In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry with his then girlfriend, he killed her Yorkshire Terrier puppy.

In addition to the time behind bars, Moore has been ordered to pay restitution to the prosecutor's office for fees incurred while conducting a necropsy on the dog. Moore will also be required to complete community service.

Get our free mobile app

Citizens are urged to report any instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department. Each police department in Atlantic County has a designated Humane Law Enforcement Officer that has specialized training in identifying and investigating animal abuse and neglect.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: