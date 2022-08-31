Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend&#8217;s Puppy in Atlantic City

Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City

39-year-old Gary Moore of Camden NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City.

Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison.

In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry with his then girlfriend, he killed her Yorkshire Terrier puppy.

In addition to the time behind bars, Moore has been ordered to pay restitution to the prosecutor's office for fees incurred while conducting a necropsy on the dog. Moore will also be required to complete community service.

Get our free mobile app

Citizens are urged to report any instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department. Each police department in Atlantic County has a designated Humane Law Enforcement Officer that has specialized training in identifying and investigating animal abuse and neglect.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City NJ News, Atlantic County NJ News, Camden, Camden County
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top