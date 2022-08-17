Cape May received high marks in a recent national poll.

The Victorian resort was voted among the Most Welcoming Places in the United States according to Booking.com, which recently released its 2022 list.

The website takes these factors into account:

These awards are based on travelers’ reviews on Booking.com, along with the amount of awarded accommodations in each city, and recognize everything from excellence in staffing to cleanliness to safety—notable achievements during a challenging time frame.

The posted list puts Cape May as No. 5, making the list for the third straight year. Newport, Rhode Island, was in the top slot, and towns in Wisconsin, Alaska (2), Arkansas, Pennsylvania, California, Hawaii, and Texas made the list.

Most Welcoming Places in the United States in 2022

Newport, Rhode Island Madison, Wisconsin Homer, Alaska Eureka Springs, Arkansas Cape May, New Jersey Lancaster, Pennsylvania Yosemite West, California Volcano, Hawaii Waco, Texas Seward, Alaska

I'd have to agree with Cape May being on the list, I also consider going to Cape May for vacation. There are so many things to do, places to eat, and is very family-friendly.

I have also been to Newport, Rhode Island, which is one of my favorite places to visit. If you ever get the chance to travel there, make sure you check it out!

So congrats to Cape May for being named one of the friendliest and most welcoming places in America!