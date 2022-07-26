Carly Pearce is quite the animal lover, and her family of four-legged friends just grew to four. The country singer already has two dogs and a cat, but recently she added another canine to the clan, and she's sticking to her Grand Ole Opry-themed names.

Pearce welcomed a Chocolate Lab into her family and named her 'Retta Lynn after fellow Kentucky-native, Loretta Lynn.

"'Retta Lynn is a little Chocolate Lab that my parents found. And if you know about my journey, I had a childhood dog named Ginger, and I swear to you, this dog looks like Ginger reincarnated, and so, we are all convinced that Ginger sent her. So, she had to join the family," Pearce says in a statement from her label.

As an Opry member herself, it's no surprise Pearce has chosen to name her pets after some of country music's most legendary artists. 'Retta's siblings include a cat named Emmylou (inspired by Emmylou Harris) and a brother-sister duo of dogs who go by Johnny and June (named after Johnny Cash and June Carter).

As with any new additions, there was a bit of adjusting that had to take place. Some pets can become territorial whenever a new one comes into the mix. However, the "Hide the Wine" singer says her crew is starting to jell.

"June, my little puppy, didn’t really love ‘Retta Lynn at first. She’s like, 'No, I don’t know about you,'" Pearce reveals. "But now they’re best friends. So, now we have just like a big ‘ol Grand Ole Opry family."

It's not clear if all or any of her pets have joined her on the road this year. Pearce is currently touring with Kenny Chesney on his Here & Now Tour alongside Old Dominion and Dan + Shay. The massive tour is scheduled to wrap on Aug. 27 at Gillette Stadium.