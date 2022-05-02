Carrie Underwood's headlining set at Stagecoach 2022 featured a rocking surprise: In the middle of her performance, she welcomed Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to the stage for a duet performance of two classic GNR hits.

"Welcome to the greatest night of my life," Underwood told the crowd -- sporting a bedazzled Guns N' Roses shirt -- during her performance with Rose. Underwood's a longtime GNR fan who, according to a story she told during a March 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, once "abandoned" her husband and children to go see the rock legends live in Las Vegas.

The country star's fandom was on full display during her time sharing the stage with Rose, and the pair performed "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" -- two tracks off the band's cornerstone Appetite for Destruction album from 1987.

"Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!!" Underwood wrote on Twitter after the show, sharing some photos of the performance. "Thank you, [Axl Rose], for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that [Stagecoach] stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!"

Of course, most fans know Underwood as a country superstar, but her fandom runs deep in a few different genres. She explored her gospel side with the release of My Savior in spring 2021, and she also shared the stage with rock legend Joan Jett at the 2019 CMA Fest; the pair performed a medley of Jett hits including "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" and "Bad Reputation.

Underwood's also exploring new influences in her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she's releasing on June 10.

"We cover a lot of ground on this album," Underwood acknowledged in a statement when she announced her new project. "We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work. These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

