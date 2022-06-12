Carrie Underwood Would ‘Literally Never Leave My House’ if Not for Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood is a powerhouse performer on stage, but in a new interview, the country superstar admits that off stage, she's so introverted that her husband, Mike Fisher, has to push her to do things that are out of her comfort zone.

"I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," Underwood tells Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house."

"I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," Underwood adds.

Underwood and Fisher married in 2010, and they have two kids together: 7-year-old Isaiah and Jacob, who is 3. Underwood says Fisher is very extroverted, and it helps balance out her natural tendency to withdraw.

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she explained. "I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

Underwood released a new studio album titled Denim & Rhinestones on Friday (June 10). She is set to embark on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in October of 2022, which will run until mid-March of 2023. Jimmie Allen is joining her on the road as her support act.

