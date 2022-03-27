Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole.

The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."

From there, the two Underwoods launched into a duet performance of "All-American Girl," Carrie's chart-topping hit from 2007, which appears on the track list of her second studio album, Carnival Ride. The song demands stellar vocal control and plenty of belted-out high notes, but Carole more than kept up, even taking some of the lines solo, with her superstar daughter pulling away from the mic to let her mom take the spotlight.

After the show, Underwood hopped on Instagram to share some snapshots of the moment and reflect on how her mom's support has impacted her career over the years. Carole championed her daughter's vocal talents early on, and pushed her to audition for American Idol in 2004. Her audition turned into a winning tenure on that season of the show, and ultimately helped launch Underwood into country superstardom.

"'If you wanna go, I'll take you.' These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me," Underwood explained in the caption of her post. "I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words...the rest is history. Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in Las Vegas. Life sure is amazing!"

It's not the first time Underwood's family members have come to one of her Vegas residency shows: Last December, her husband Mike Fisher and sons Jacob and Isaiah attended the final 2021 date of the residency.

Underwood's Vegas shows picked up again this month, and she's got dates on the books throughout the spring. The final show will be on May 21. She's performing at Resorts World Las Vegas, a new venue that's also home to Luke Bryan's Vegas residency. Bryan's dates kicked off in February, and he -- like Underwood -- brought his mom with him. LeClaire Bryan didn't jump on stage with a duet with her son, though -- according to a jokey complaint from the singer, she was too busy shopping her way through Vegas.

"What's the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? Yeah, my credit card will be in flames come Friday," Bryan laughingly explained to Good Morning America ahead of his mom's arrival.

See Country Stars With Their Moms