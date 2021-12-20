Chris Young Goes All-Out for Christmas

Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year -- at least according to Chris Young. The 35-year-old says he loves all things Christmas, from the decorations to the food, and, most importantly, spending time with the ones he loves.

"I love everything about it. Not only the time with family, but also the meaning of the season -- just everything that goes along with it," Young shared with The Boot and other reporters at a media event in 2017. "And it really is my downtime as a musician as well. It’s the first time that, really, there’s a full week of me at home with my parents and my sister and my step-brother, and everybody’s actually together.

"We all sit down and watch terrible Christmas movies together. There’s always entirely too much food, and there’s gifts -- just all of that stuff wrapped up into one week and time period," Young adds. "I love it."

The "Losing Sleep" singer says he puts up some decorations at his house, but he has more fun decking out his parents' home instead.

"I always do a real tree, and my family definitely always does a real tree," shares Young. "And what normally ends up happening is, I don’t do too much to my house, but it ends up looking like the Griswold Family Christmas Party in my parents' yard every year. I think at least three years, there’s been a more-than-seven-foot inflatable, at minimum -- and not just one, but I’m saying the biggest one that I can find. So that happens every year. I know where all of those boxes are in their house. They’re all numbered. It’s a thing."

Part of the fun for Young is the ability to spoil his young niece -- "but just to get to be with my family, hang with them, [is great]," Young continues. "I am the guy that goes all out at Christmastime, and you know what? I’m lucky that I can, so I do it."

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Angela Stefano.

