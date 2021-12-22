Just in time for you to go over the river (no pun intended) and through the woods, the New York Avenue bridge between Hamilton and Egg Harbor Townships has reopened.

That news, which will be met with near tears of joy from area motorists, was shared on Facebook this morning by County Commissioner Amy Gatto.

While small in size, that bridge served as an important link for drivers getting between Reega and West Jersey Avenues in EHT and Route 40 in Mays Landing.

The bridge closed on February 16th due to structural issues. For the past 309 days, motorists have had to utilize a string of detours to get around the closure.

According to a report from The Daily Journal, the cost to rebuild the bridge was around $1.4 million.

