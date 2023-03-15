A Pennsylvania man has admitted to robbing two banks in Camden County while out on federal supervised release on prior bank robbery convictions.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 54-year-old Leon I. Stanford of Wilkes Barre, PA, pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

On February 22nd, 2020, Stanford entered the TD Bank in Oaklyn and handed the bank teller a note which announced a robbery and demanded cash. The bank teller complied, and witnesses saw him depart in a white SUV.

Two days later, Stanford entered the Republic Bank in Cherry Hill and handed the bank teller a note which announced a robbery and demanded cash. The bank teller complied and witnesses saw Stanford depart in a white SUV.

Investigators were able to obtain a partial license plate number of that white SUV from surveillance videos in the area, which eventually lead them to Stanford being identified as the suspect in bank surveillance videos.

At the time of these bank robberies, Stanford was on federal supervised release as a result of prior bank robbery convictions, for which he served a 10-year term of imprisonment.

Each bank robbery charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 18th.

