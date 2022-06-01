Four people from Pennsylvania are facing charges after cops in Atlantic City say a man was shot with a pellet gun on Memorial Day.

The incident happened around 6:45 Monday evening in the first block of North Arkansas Avenue, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

A victim reported to police that he believed he was shot with a BB or pellet from four men driving a white Nissan Altima.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching that description at Michigan and Arctic Avenues.

A subsequent investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of two airsoft pellet guns and a loaded handgun fitted with a high capacity magazine. The officers also found the handgun to be a “Ghost Gun”, a firearm that lacks a serial number rendering the weapon difficult to trace.

Arrested

Four men in the car, 27-year-old Isaiah Burris, 23-year-old Damian Maestre, 23-year-old Joshua Carrion, all from Philadelphia, and 23-year-old Owen Ricketts of Morrisville, PA, were taken into custody without incident.

Charges

All four were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun), possession of a "ghost gun," transporting a weapon without permit or license, transporting a weapon without a serial number (ghost gun), possession of a high capacity magazine, and conspiracy to unlawfully possess a weapon.

Ricketts was also charged with simple assault with a weapon (airsoft gun), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon (airsoft gun), and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

All were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

