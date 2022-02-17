Officials in Egg Harbor Township say they have arrested a woman from Galloway who worked at a local daycare center and she is now facing child abuse-related charges.

26-year-old Angela Capella of Galloway Township was arrested on Thursday is facing four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

In a press release, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said,

"An investigation conducted by Officer Alekhine Pahang and Detective Katrina Cantell revealed that over a period of time during December of 2021, while working for a local childcare establishment, Capella was captured on surveillance footage violently handling several children."

Cops say they will not be releasing the name of the child care establishment, however, that business cooperated in the investigation, and Capella is no longer employed there.

After being arrested, Capella was released on complaint summonses in accordance with the state's Bail Reform Act.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

