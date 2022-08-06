Cops in Cape May County are asking for help from the public as they search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post from the Lower Township Police Department Friday night, Collyn Reichenbach was last seen near Vacation Road wearing a red hoodie and no shoes.

Authorities say he left the area in a vehicle with friends that was in route to an unknown location.

Description

Reichenbach is described as a Caucasian male, 5' 7" tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Police did not provide a photo with their post.

How to help

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Township Police Department at (609) 886-2711.

