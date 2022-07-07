Authorities in Atlantic City say a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun and drugs in his vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

The Atlantic City Police Department says on the night of Sunday, July 3rd, one of their officers stopped a vehicle in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

During the stop, Jovy Delphine was placed in custody after being found in possession of a loaded handgun. K-9 Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K-9 partner Gee assisted. K-9 Gee, trained in narcotics detection, indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Officers located more than 21 grams of cocaine and several loaded high-capacity magazines in the vehicle.

According to police, Delphine initially have officers false information and then he was found to have an active arrest warrant out from Norristown, PA.

2000 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

27-year-old Jovy Delphine of Philadelphia was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, hindering apprehension, and fugitive from justice.

Delphine was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!