Dead Body Found Near Walmart, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There is a developing story this hour in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
Before reporting such a graphic allegation, we contacted Egg Harbor Township Police spokesman, Captain Fred Spano for comment.
Captain Spano confirmed the following:
“A person was found deceased, the matter is currently under investigation, said Captain Spano.
That is all that Captain Spano can share at this time.
A listener witnessed the following and sent us this comment:
Police activity in front of the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township … a body was covered with sheet … laying in the grass near sidewalk … no traffic problems … but area is cordon off.
We will be following up and providing more details when additional information can be released to the public.
This is a developing story that we will update as circumstances warrant and more details become known.
