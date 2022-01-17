Dead Body Found Near Walmart, Egg Harbor Township, NJ

There is a developing story this hour in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Before reporting such a graphic allegation, we contacted Egg Harbor Township Police spokesman, Captain Fred Spano for comment.

Captain Spano confirmed the following:

“A person was found deceased, the matter is currently under investigation, said Captain Spano.

That is all that Captain Spano can share at this time.

A listener witnessed the following and sent us this comment:

Police activity in front of the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township … a body was covered with sheet … laying in the grass near sidewalk … no traffic problems … but area is cordon off.

We will be following up and providing more details when additional information can be released to the public.

This is a developing story that we will update as circumstances warrant and more details become known.

South Jersey Police Who Tragically Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty.