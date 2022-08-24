If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end.

As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.

When it opened well over three decades ago, The Inn of the Dove was a place where you and your significant other could go to for a special night together. However, as time went on, it seemed to become a place where you could take your insignificant other to spend some, well, let's just say some quick time with each other (The Press of Atlantic City called it a "cheater’s hideaway").

Over the years, the property deteriorated to a point where cops were there about once a week. In February 2018, township officials forced the motel to close, mainly due to a faulty fire alarm system. Two dozen people who were living at the hotel at the time were suddenly left homeless.

In 2020, The Press of Atlantic City reported the property was sold to a group in Cape May County for $325,000. But even with new owners, that plot of land, which was assessed at over a million dollars not too long ago, has remained vacant, vandalized, and overgrown.

Construction equipment at the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Construction equipment at the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Oh -- and fun fact: the Inn of the Dove's website from around 2012 is still up and running if you want to see what the rooms used to look like. Then, their Honeymoon Suite was going for as much as $499/night and it featured, "mirrors around the Jacuzzi and above the bed," complimentary chips (nothing screams romance like a one-ounce bag of sour cream and onion potato chips), and, "French shades of light with disco ball" (any world traveler will tell you that the mark of a quality hotel is the disco ball in your room). And the reviews on TripAdvisor from years ago are pretty entertaining, too.

Inn of the Dove at 6665 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Inn of the Dove at 6665 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

We haven't seen any official plans for what will be built, if anything, there, but as those walls come crumbling down, so do many memories.

Among other things.

