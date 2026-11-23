The Cambridge Dictionary defines the word tradition as, "a belief, custom, or practice passed down from generation to generation within a group, family, or society."

An example of a tradition can be found on, of all places, Dennisville Lake in Dennisville, Cape May County, New Jersey.

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Courtesy of Dennisville Fire Company Courtesy of Dennisville Fire Company

The Christmas Tree Tradition Continues

Over the weekend, volunteers got together to launch a Christmas tree on the lake.

The Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company shared the fact that the tree is now up on the lake, and can be seen by all who pass by on Route 47.

The tree is a years-long tradition enjoyed by members of the fire company.

In a Facebook post, the company thanked the Bingaman family for donating the tree, and also local homeowners on the lake who allow access to the lake, and access to electricity to power the lights on the tree.

Among the heartwarming comments about the tree:

" Have loved seeing the tree on the lake since I was a little kid. One of my favorite parts of the holidays."

" I was so happy to see it out there. Now if you could only get us a white Christmas."

" I love seeing this every year. I’m 47 years old and can remember this tree back from when I was a kid. We never knew it was the fire company and not the owners of the house."

Are you a longtime fan of the tree on the lake?

Cheers to the Dennisville Fire Company for keeping this great tradition alive!

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