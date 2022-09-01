Dolly Parton Announces Doggy Parton, a Pet Clothing and Accessories Line

Dolly Parton officially has something to offer everyone. The country legend has various merchandise and accessory lines for sale, in addition to her many movies and her book, Run, Rose, Run. Now, even pets can benefit from her creativity.

This week, Parton launched a brand new pet accessory and apparel line, Doggy Parton.

Released in partnership with SportsPet Designs, the line features Parton-inspired clothing, accessories, toys and more for dogs. Specific items include dog versions of Parton's fan T-shirts, microphone and guitar dog toys, a cowgirl outfit and even a blonde doggy wig, among others.

Many of the items are modeled on the brand's social media accounts by Parton's "god dog," a French Bulldog named Billy the Kid.

Doggy Parton benefits a good cause, with part of the proceeds from sales going to Willa B. Farms, a nonprofit animal rescue based in Old Hickory, Tenn.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton says. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little 'Dolly' flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?"

The Doggy Parton line is available on DoggyParton.com and on Amazon, with more retailers being announced soon.

Parton has been busy of late filming her upcoming Christmas-themed musical film, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, which will premiere on NBC this year. The film will star Parton alongside Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Christian artist Zach Williams.

Filming has already begun at Parton's Dollywood park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Parton and Nelson were seen filming at the park together earlier this summer.

The singer will also release a deluxe version of her Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, on Oct. 14.