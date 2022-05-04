Dolly Parton was named one of the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday (May 4), and after initially calling for her nomination to be withdrawn, the country legend has accepted the honor. She released a statement on social media on Wednesday afternoon, sharing that she is "honored and humbled" by the induction.

"I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Parton writes. "Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced Parton as one of its 2022 nominees in March, after which she effectively bowed out of consideration due to her assertion that she was not "worthy" of the honor. She also hinted at the notion of releasing a rock album to cement her place in the organization.

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she shared at the time.

"I do hope the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy," she continued. "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do."

Following her statement, however, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame kept her name in the running for the 2022 class. In April, Parton altered her viewpoint on the matter and revealed that she would, indeed, accept induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if that was the way the vote went.

"When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music," she told NPR's Morning Edition. "And I have found out lately that is not necessarily that ... I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously there's more to it than that."

Parton will be inducted into the Performer category along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The other inductees include Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis in the Musical Excellence category, Harry Belfonte and Elizabeth Cotton in the Early Influence Award category and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson in the Ahmet Ertegun Award category. The honorees will be inducted at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles.

