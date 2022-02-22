Donna Higbee, First Female Galloway Twp Police Chief, Retires

Donna Higbee, the Chief of the Galloway Township Police Department, announced her retirement from the force on Tuesday.

Not only was Higbee the first female to serve as Galloway Twp's Chief of Police, but she was the first woman to hold the position in Atlantic County. She also served a term as the President of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association.

Higbee, who was born and raised in Galloway Township, has served as Chief since July 2015.

Chief Higbee is the third generation of her family who settled in a section of the township known as Higbeetown, near Smithville. Chief Higbee’s father, John Higbee, also a police officer, retired from the Galloway Township Police Department in 1999 after a 27-year career.

In a letter on the Galloway Twp Police Facebook page announcing her retirement after 25 years in law enforcement, Higbee looked back at her career and took time to thank those who played a part in her success.

The letter shows the kind and gracious nature that made Higbee so popular in her time with the Galloway Township Police.

I was raised to be respectful and to have empathy, particularly for those that find themselves in the worst of times. I also learned to stand up and defend yourself, your family and your community no matter what.

Since 2019, Chief Higbee has taught a class in Police Operations at Atlantic Cape Community College.

I will end by thanking my parents, John and Gina Higbee. My husband, Steve Garrison, my children Ava and Michael Buccafurni and their father Michael Buccafurni. Without my family I would not have succeeded in accomplishing my goal to lead this police force. It was a big job and I had big expectations for myself. I’m excited for what the future may bring for me but Galloway is my home so I’ll be around.

Here is Chief Donna Hibee's complete letter announcing her retirement...

