6 People Displaced in Early Morning Atlantic City Fire
A fire was reported just after 5am at a home in the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue in Atlantic City.
Luckily, there doesn't appear to have been any injuries.
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Early Morning House Fire in Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, just three minutes after the call was received, they aggressively worked to contain the fire.
They were met with heavy fire conditions, with flames coming out of the rear of the 2 1/2 story home.
Within 34 minutes, they had the fire under control.
Officials say six people have been displaced by the fire: three occupants of the home, and three from a neighboring property. The Red Cross is assisting those people.
The Atlantic City Fire Department response was heavy, and included Engines 1, 2, and 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2, and a Deputy Chief. They report Engine 1 served as the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC), providing an additional layer
of firefighter safety during operations.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Congratulations to the Atlantic City Firefighters on a quick and thorough response!
Source: Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management.
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