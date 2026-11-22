A fire was reported just after 5am at a home in the 2000 block of Caspian Avenue in Atlantic City.

Luckily, there doesn't appear to have been any injuries.

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Atlantic CIty Office of Emergency Management Atlantic CIty Office of Emergency Management

Early Morning House Fire in Atlantic City

The Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, just three minutes after the call was received, they aggressively worked to contain the fire.

They were met with heavy fire conditions, with flames coming out of the rear of the 2 1/2 story home.

Within 34 minutes, they had the fire under control.

Officials say six people have been displaced by the fire: three occupants of the home, and three from a neighboring property. The Red Cross is assisting those people.

Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management

The Atlantic City Fire Department response was heavy, and included Engines 1, 2, and 3, Rescue 1, Ladder 1, Battalion Chiefs 1 and 2, and a Deputy Chief. They report Engine 1 served as the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC), providing an additional layer

of firefighter safety during operations.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Congratulations to the Atlantic City Firefighters on a quick and thorough response!

Source: Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management.

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