We show more skin during the summer months and we all know heard about the common steps to protect it - wear sunscreen, limit sun exposure, and moisturize, but there is something else we can add to that list. Ginger! Ginger has long been used as a remedy for various ailments, whether alone or in conjunction with other herbs and spices. Some studies have indicated that ginger does have positive medicinal properties, and research is continuing to determine just how effective it really can be. When eaten, ginger helps strengthen our skin by tightening the skin cells, giving it an anti-aging boost. It has been known to lighten dark spots and scars and it can help our skin heal quicker. In addition, some studies suggest it can even slow the spread of cancer. Ginger contains a compound known as 6-gingerol. Studies show this compound might be able to slow cancer cell growth in prostate, pancreatic and ovarian cancer. There are a lot more tests to be done, and there’s no cure yet, but early results are very promising.

We can eat ginger raw or include ginger in our tea or other beverages and even use ginger in recipes. However, if you are not a fan of the taste of ginger, you can always try ginger supplements.

In addition to ginger, some other beneficial foods for our skin are almonds, sunflower seeds, sweet potatoes, and walnuts. Check out NIH to see all of the benefits of how ginger can help with your skin.