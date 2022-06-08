Some people will never, and I mean NEVER take advantage of this, but did you know that you can rent swimming pools by the hour here in New Jersey?

Yes, there are people out there who will rent you their own backyard so you can have your own little oasis for at least a few hours whenever you get the urge to swim. Some people are too grossed out by the idea, but if swimming is one of your go-to summer activities, and you don't have the luxury of owning either an in-ground or above-ground pool, then you'll want to pay close attention to this.

There's a company called Swimply that allows people to list their pools and name their price at which they'd allow people to come and enjoy their facilities. Some backyards listed on the site have even more to offer than just a pool experience. Some have hot tubs, some have pretty incredible firepits, and some even have wood-fire pizza ovens! How cool is that, right? If you're lucky, you can even find a yard listed on the site with a pretty sweet outdoor kitchen set-up that's available for you to use while you're there, as well.

Before you even ask, let me just confirm that yes, there are some listings that allow dogs.

There are quite a few listings from right here in the South Jersey area. Might I say, they're all pretty stellar set-ups, too. You'll definitely enjoy yourself, should you choose to rent out one of these awesome backyards.

A pro-tip for you - get a group together and split the cost! LOOK:

